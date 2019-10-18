Marshall Callaway, 59, of Dalton, and formerly of Resaca, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday night, October 15, 2019 at Advent Gordon Hospital. Marshall was born in Chatsworth, Georgia on March 3, 1960. He was a son of late John Andrew Callaway and Honer Banks Callaway. In addition to his parents Marshall was also preceded in death by grandparents, William "Bill" and Amany Banks; and several aunts and uncles. Prior to his illness Marshall was employed as a driver with Murray Mix Concrete in Murray County, Georgia. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved raising animals and especially his horses. Marshall is survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, RL and Shelia Callaway of Calhoun, Georgia, Gordon and Jessie Callaway of Dalton, Georgia, and William Callaway of Chatsworth, Georgia; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and James Baggett of Ranger, Georgia; Aunt, Marilyn Callaway of Lafayette, Georgia; uncle, Lohnny Callaway of Dalton; special friends, Margaret Wilson of Resaca, Georgia, Doug Reed of Chatsworth, Georgia and Tommy "Tub" Gravitt of Murray County; eight nieces and nephews, and many more friends and family also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Marshall Callaway were held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM from Ponders Calhoun Chapel with Reverend Tony Blankenship officiating. He will be laid to rest at Ridgeway Church Cemetery in Gilmer County, Georgia. Martin Callaway, Nicholas Defoor, RL Callaway, Bobby Banks, and Doug Banks were honored to serve as pallbearers. The family received friends on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Ponders Calhoun Chapel. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME