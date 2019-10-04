Ms. Bernice Caldwell, 87, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Tuesday morning, October 1, 2019 at Calhoun Health Care Center. Ms. Caldwell was born on July 15, 1932 in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a daughter of the late Richard and Amanda Green Sales. Also proceeding her in death were six siblings. Prior to retirement she worked as a nurse in the drug and alcohol rehabilitation field. She was a member of the Shiloh Seventh Day Adventist Church in Cincinnati, Ohio. Survivors include two daughters, Dawn Burch of Adairsville, Georgia, and Pamela Lamar of New York; son, Garrett Caldwell of Florida; sister, Beulah Love of New York; brothers, Michael sales of Alabama and Edward Sales of Ohio; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive. Ms. Caldwell will be taken to Walker Funeral Home in Mt. Healthy, Ohio for final services and interment. Local Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Dalton Crematory, Hwy 41 North, Calhoun, Georgia. 706-625-7577 YOUR SELECTED INDEPENDENT FUNERAL HOME

Recommended for you