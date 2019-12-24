Roy Alton Cadenhead, SR age 95 of Calhoun, GA, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his residence. Alton was born on June 22, 1924, in Pine Mountain, GA, to the late Roy Erastus Cadenhead and Omie Bishop Cadenhead. He was a WWII, Guam and Iwojima Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Alton was a member of Calhoun First Baptist Church and was formerly employed by Calloway Mills and retired from Modern Fibers. Alton is survived by: his wife, Ila Catherine Walls Cadenhead; son, Roy Alton Cadenhead, JR and his wife Suzanne Lathem Cadenhead; daughter, Susan Cadenhead Burgess; four brothers; one sister; four grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be conducted on Monday, December 23rd at 11 AM from the Calhoun First Baptist Church with Dr. John Barber, Dr. Al Cadenhead, JR, Dr. Chris Cadenhead, Dr. Susan Cadenhead Burgess, and Michael Burgess officiating. Melody Cadenhead Hunter and Donnie Nesbitt will have charge of music. Interment will follow in Chandler Cemetery. Pallbearers serving include: Brian Hunter, Ellis Cadenhead, Michael Burgess, Matt Burgess, Wesley Burgess, and Captain Emori A. Moore. Honorary Pallbearers are The Al Cadenhead Sunday School Class, Faith Seekers. The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 22nd from 2 PM until 5 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Calhoun First Baptist Church Benevolent Fund. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home oversees arrangements for Roy Alton Cadenhead, SR.
