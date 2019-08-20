Tammy Burchett, 53, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Tammy was born in Dalton on March 1, 1966. She was a member of Big Springs Baptist Church. Tammy was preceded in death by her father and his wife, Marvin G. and Patty Jones; her granddaughter, Savannah; her niece, Molly Jones; her nephew, James Burns; her father-in-law, Kenneth Burchett. Tammy is survived by her husband, Patrick Burchett; her parents, Linda and Clay Woody; her children, David (Sheena) Pryor, Clyde Dennis (Morgan) Haney; Shalinda Haney, Mark Haney, and Alyssia Haney; her grandchildren, Jacob, Isaiah, McKaelyn, Taylor, Corbin, Garisen, Emalynn, Brayland, Brooklyn, Brody, and Dylan; her siblings, Marvin (Kim) Jones, Lea Kinney, John Jones, Robert (Carmen) Woody, Amanda Jones, Bobby Jones, and Jackie Jones; her mother-in-law, Charlotte Abbott; her close family friend who was her former pastor, Rev. Fred McCoy; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug (Missy) Burchett, Jennifer (Kelly) Morris, Bucky Abbott, and Claudette Moore; other family and friends. The Burchett family received friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The funeral service was held on Sunday, August 18th at 2:00 p.m. from Big Springs Baptist Church. Burial followed the service at Bethesda Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Fred McCoy and Pastor Michael Phillips officiated. Her sons and brothers served as pallbearers. Friends may sign the online guest register at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.