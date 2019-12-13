Glenn Burchett, age 76, passed away Tuesday December 10th, 2019 after several years of declining health. Glenn was born on February 3rd, 1943 in Calhoun, GA to the late King and Lela Burchett. He was preceded in death by his sisters and brothers: JW Burchett, David Burchett, Jack Burchett, Bill Burchett, and Clyde Burchett and Nannie Lou Duvall and Louise Carney. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Frances Burchett; his children, Sarah (David) James, Lora (Johnny) Shaw, Jerry (Marlene) Burchett, Tammy (Jim) Stevenson, Mark (Rachel) Burchett, and Clyde (Cindy) Burchett; a stepson, Tony Williams;13 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Glenn was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. He was an ordained minister for many years. He loved the Lord with all his heart. His greatest ministry was his life. He lived for the Lord everywhere he went and with everything he did. "He didn't tell us how to live, he showed us how to live." Glenn was a brick layer for many years in his earlier years. He retired from Whitfield County Road Department after many years of driving a dump truck. Glenn enjoyed fishing, working in his garage, and going to church. He loved his family and his little dog Penny. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. James Nix officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 11:00 AM until the service hour at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. Glenn's grandsons will serve as pallbearers: Allan Shaw, Adam Shaw, Chris Dean, TJ Burchett, Bobby Burchett, Joseph Burchett, Michael Burchett, and Jackson Burchett. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Burchett, Glenn
To send flowers to the family of Glenn Burchett, please visit Tribute Store.