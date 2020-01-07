Mr. Roy Bramblett, 78, of Barney, Georgia, formerly of the Hill City, died Monday, December 30, 2019 following a heart attack. Mr. Bramblett was born May, 22, 1941 in Hill City, GA, son of the late, Russell Weems Bramblett and Mattie Sue Talley Bramblett. He was a veteran of the United States Army, having served in the 101st Airborne in Vietnam. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal w/device 1960, Combat Infantryman's Badge, Army Commendation Medal and Parachutist Badge. After being honorably discharged from the Army in 1968, he enlisted in the Georgia Army National Guard and continued to serve until he retired as Sgt. First Class after 24 years of service on March 1, 1989. He was employed by General Telephone and retired as superintendent after 20 years of service, was elected to serve on the Gordon County Board of Education, was a graduate of Calhoun High School and a member of Valdosta Seventh Day Adventist Church. Survivors include his wife, Eleanor Ann Morrison Bramblett to whom he was married for 55 years; son,Dan Bramblett and his wife Belina of Calhoun; daughter, Deb McDaniel and her husband Brian of Dalton; three grandchildren, Griffin Bramblett, Trendy Norrell and Daniele Bramblett. Brother-in laws, sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews and other relatives also survive. Funeral services will be held Saturday January 4th at 2 PM from Hill City Baptist Church with Dr. Garry Tate and Rev. Jared Thurman officiating. Serving as pallbearers include, Wallace Edgeman, Troy Edgeman, Emory McEntyre, Bud Nations, Andy Morrison, Griffin Bramblett, Ernie Smith, Mitch Hudgens, Jason Morrison, and Trey Burgess. Music will be arranged by Chad Mutchler. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Military Honors accorded by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. The Bramblett family will receive friends Friday January 3rd between the hours of 5:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Max Brannon & Sons Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com The Brannon family and staff are honored to serve the family of Sgt. First Class Retired, Roy Bramblett.
Bramblett, Roy
To plant a tree in memory of Roy Bramblett as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.