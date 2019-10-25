Billie Ayers Jr., 61, of Calhoun died at his home on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Karen S. Ayers, to whom he was married in 1991; his daughter, Emily Elizabeth Ayers; his son, Adam Charles Ayers; his parents Billie Charles Ayers Sr. and Annie Lee Ayers; his siblings, Gail Ayers Brown and her husband, Jack, Joyce Ayers Owen, Kay Ayers Sitton and her husband, Keith, and Judy Ayers Scott and her husband, Bron; nieces and nephews, and other relatives. His brother-in-law, Don Owen, preceded him in death. Billie was retired from Mohawk Industries. The family received friends on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service was conducted on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Jamey Hunt officiating. Burial followed in Gordon Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers serving were Rob Dant, Michael Peek, David Chase, Benjamin Sutton, Jeremy Williams, and Jonathan Scott. Flowers were accepted, however, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Missions Fund of Sonoraville Baptist Church, 262 Old Fairmount Road SE, Calhoun, GA 30701, or Penfield Christian Homes, 1031 New Dorm Rd, Union Point, GA 30669. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.