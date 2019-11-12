Lois Virginia "Jean" Chitwood Arthur, 89, of Fort Payne, AL, formerly of Calhoun, GA, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was a member of Ruhama Baptist Church and the Eastern Star. Funeral services were 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10th at Wilson Funeral Home in Ft. Payne, with Rev. Chris Murdock officiating. Burial followed in Walkers Chapel Cemetery. The family received friends Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. hour of service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to a charity of your choice. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Teague and Mike Arthur; grandchildren, Teresina Coker, Julie Anna Johnson, Amy Elizabeth Smith, Bo Arthur, Jennifer Rachel O'Donnell; great-grandchildren, Sarah Smith, Kristy Coker, Anna Johnson, Redick Smith, Connor Johnson, Ridge Smith, Harrison Arthur, Elizabeth Arthur, Rory O'Donnell, and Rhett O'Donnell; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Arthur; son, Randy Arthur; parents, William and Mary Roberts Chitwood; brothers, Gus, Clyde, and Frank Chitwood; sisters, Dorothy McClain and Marie Worley; and son-in-law, David Teague. Wilson Funeral Home and Crematory of Ft. Payne, AL was in charge of arrangements.
