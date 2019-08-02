Jerry Arnold, Jerry K. K. Arnold, 83, of Sugar Valley, GA died July 29, 2019. Services were held at 4:00 p.m., on August 1, 2019 at Sugar Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
