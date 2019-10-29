Dale Angland, Dale Angland, 55, of Calhoun, GA died October 26, 2019. Services were held at 3:00 PM, on October 28, 2019 at Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home.
