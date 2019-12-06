Lynn Frances Anderson died on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Calhoun, GA. A resident of Calhoun for the past seven years, she was born Nov. 16, 1951, in Chicago, Ill. Anderson spent decades working in the banking industry, retiring in 2016 from Regions Bank in Calhoun. She had many adventures in recent years, going whitewater rafting, visiting the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and touring Egypt. She was thrilled when her beloved Chicago Cubs won the World Series in 2016. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Dorothy Anderson, and her sister, Janet Anderson. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law Sally and Randall Stinson; sister Susan Fillebrown; uncle and aunt Bob and Sheila Murawski; aunt Elisabeth Murawski; nieces Rebecca Silver, Sarah Tebo and Leanna Stinson; nephews Jeffrey Fillebrown and Kevin Fillebrown; and great-nephews and great-niece Braden Potter, Allison Potter, and Charlie Potter. Arrangements are under the direction of Leaf Cremation. A memorial service will be held in Chicago at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor the life of Lynn Anderson can make a donation to the ASPCA.
