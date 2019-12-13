David Paul Anderson, 74, of Calhoun, died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at his home. He was born in Mannington, WVA on August 21, 1945, son of the late William George (Bill) and Glenda Roberts Anderson Davis. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Larry Anderson in 2016; his son-in-law, James Carl England; two brothers; and two sisters. David was a retired Pipefitter/Welder, and a member of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #072. Survivors include his wife, Frances Anderson; his daughter-in-law, Stacey Anderson; his daughters and son-in-law, Shonda and Will Patrick, and Kristie England; his grandchildren, Brittney (Matt) Young, David B. Anderson, Jake England, and Wesley England; his great-grandchildren, Lincoln Young and Deacon Young; his brother, Bill Anderson; and his sisters, Etta Sue Spragg, June Randall, Betty Sponaugle, and Margaret Cole. Services to honor his life were held Friday, December 13th at 2:00 PM from the chapel of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home, with Rev. Eddie Brannon officiating. Members of Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union #072 served as honorary pallbearers. The family received friends at the funeral home on Friday, from 12:00 noon until the service hour. Condolences may be left at www.maxbrannonandsons.com. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Max Brannon and Sons Funeral Home of Calhoun.
Anderson, David Paul
