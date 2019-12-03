Ms. Patsy Sue Allen, age 70, formerly of the Plainview Community, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at Cartersville Medical Center. She was born in Gordon County, December 27, 1948, daughter of the late Willie J. Allen and Alma Eulene Blalock Allen. She was the oldest member of Plainview Baptist Church and a devoted Christian. She graduated from the Gordon County School System and worked for Lacey Mills. Patsy enjoyed photography and loved receiving post cards from anyone and everywhere. Her heart of gold and contagious smile will be missed. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Doug Allen. Survivors include her brother, Bill Allen; sister, Donna (Roger) Rutledge; sister-in-law, Melanie Allen; niece and nephews; Kristian Davis, Brandon Rutledge, Joseph Allen, Clint Allen, and Lyle Allen; special cousins, Richard and Janice Belcher, Julia Belcher, and Gena Belcher; special companion and friend, Betty Hufstetler and several other cousins and dear friends. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at 2:00 PM at Plainview Baptist Church with Reverends J.A. Martin, Donney Summey, and Randy Jackson officiating and eulogy by Janice Belcher. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be Justin Huffman, Joseph Allen, Clint Allen, Brandon Rutlegde, Jared Davis, and Randy Allen. The family will received friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Barton Funeral Home. Sign the guestbook and leave online condolences at www.BartonFuneralHome.net R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, is in charge of funeral arrangements for Ms. Patsy Sue Allen.
Allen, Patsy
