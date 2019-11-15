Shirley Mae Barbarow Albritton age 73, of Calhoun, Georgia, departed this life Sunday, November 10, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Shirley was born March 3, 1946 in Perdido, Alabama, the daughter of the late William Vincent Barbarow and Maude Louise Mothershed Barbarow. Shirley was a member of Perdido Baptist church and a lifelong resident of Atmore, Alabama. She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Edward Leroy Albritton; brothers, Clyde Barbarow and Gene Barbarow. Shirley is survived by her children, Brian (Delkatrice) Albritton, Charlotte (Jim) Jernigan; grandchildren, Layland Albritton, Jaden Jernigan, Lincoln Albritton, Cambrie Jernigan, Lloyd Albritton; sisters, Dorothy (Tommy) Abrams, Patricia Novak, Helen Tillery, Diane (Stan) Marshall; brother, Wayne (Sheryl) Barbarow and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. To fulfill her wishes, she was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Atmore, Alabama. Arrangements by locally owned and operated Ponders Calhoun Chapel and Ponders Crematory, the only local funeral home owning and operating our own crematory where your loved one never leaves our care for cremation services. Hwy 41 North, Calhoun. 706-625-7577