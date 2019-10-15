Robert Spencer Albritton, age 86, of Calhoun, passed away Saturday October 12th in Quinton Memorial. Robert was born April 23, 1933 in Cleveland, Tennessee, son of the late Hibbard Spencer Albritton and Minnie Brown Albritton. He studied Mechanical Engineering at the University of Tennessee. Robert loved planes, boats, motorcycles, cars and was a avid pilot. Bob loved spending time with his friends at the Calhoun Airport. Survivors include three sons, Dwight Albritton and his wife Regina, David Albritton and Daniel Albritton all of Calhoun, one daughter, Laura Thielen and her husband Mike of Orlando, one sister, Frances Wyatt of Knoxville. Seven grandchildren also survive. Burial will be conducted on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 2 PM at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens located at 1700 Ocoee Street, Cleveland, Tennessee 37311. Celebration of Life will be conducted at Tom B. David Airport in Calhoun Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 10 AM. Thomas Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements for Robert Albritton.
