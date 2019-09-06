Bobby C. Abel, 89 years old was born in Walker County, Alabama, February 21,1930. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on September 3, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was a member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church. He served in the United States Air Force from October 9, 1951 until October 8, 1955 and was a Veteran of the Korean War. He was an avid trumpet player, song and poem writer. He is the son of the late Andy and Hazel Banks Abel. He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years Mary V. Abel. Also preceded in death by brothers, Perry Abel, Gerald Abel and sister, Peggy Abel. Bobby is survived by his daughter, Wanda Looper and her husband Joe of Marietta, Ga; son, Marcus Abel of Calhoun; granddaughter, Andrea Holland Bohannon and her husband Michael of Calhoun; Grandson, Brian Holland and his wife Kim of Calhoun; granddaughter, Lacey Hensley and her husband Kenny of Dalton; great-granddaughter, Tiffany Roach of Alabama; great-grandson, Tyler Roach and his wife Brooke and great-great grandson Gunner Roach. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services were conducted on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2 PM from the Chapel of Thomas Funeral Home with Dr. Steven Pearson officiating. Billy Weaver had charge of music. Burial followed in Chandler Cemetery. The family received friends on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 5 PM until 8 PM at Thomas Funeral Home. You may leave the family online condolences at www.thomasfuneralhomecalhoun.com Thomas Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Bobby C. Abel
