A room at the Motel 6 on Ga. 53 was reported damaged to Calhoun police on Saturday.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
The complainant said a guest had been staying at the motel at 742 Ga. 53 since May 18 and he planned to check out Saturday. When the complainant went to clean up the room, he found the TV was broken and the mattress was destroyed. Also, the shower curtain had been torn from the walls, damaging the tiles. The total damage was valued at $675.
The complainant attempted to contact the former guest but was unable to reach him.