A Calhoun man is charged with false imprisonment and simple battery from a domestic incident at his Honeysuckle Drive home.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Perry Allen Ball, 30, of 135 Honeysuckle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Friday. He is also charged with reckless conduct.
Calhoun police were called out to his home around 9:12 p.m. Friday following a report of a gunshot and a female screaming. A witness said Ball had dragged a woman back into his house after the gunshot was heard.
The front door to the home was broken and the back door was open when officers arrived. When they heard a woman scream they went in through the front door and found Ball and a woman, both seeming as “if they were intoxicated.” The two were separated as officers tried to determine what had happened, during which time Ball “made the spontaneous utterance of ‘I accidentally shot the gun while trying to decock the hammer.’”
A single shot Ruger Blackhawk revolver with one spent casing and five live rounds was found in a dresser drawer in the bedroom. The woman could not remember much of what happened, just that she was standing behind Ball when he shot the gun — she did not remember being dragged in the house.
A witness said he saw a Ford truck parked at the home when he heard the gunshots, at which time the truck left. When it left, the woman was dragged back inside by ball, the witness told police.
Ball told police they had friends over and an altercation took place, with another person pulling a gun on him and hitting him in the eye. He went and got his own gun as the others left for their truck. He said the gun fired outside on accident when he was trying to uncock it.
Ball was placed under arrest and taken to the Gordon County Jail, which he has since been released from on bond.