A Calhoun man is facing several charges after being accused of providing alcohol at his Denali Drive home for multiple people under the age to legally drink.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Brent Gordon Bailey, 35, of 107 Denali Drive, was arrested early Sunday morning. He is charged with misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, furnishing alcohol to person under the age of 21 and maintaining a disorderly house.
Also seven juveniles who were at the home drinking alcohol were issued juvenile complaints and released to their parents, while 17-year-old Sexton Lamar Golden, of 725 Court St., was arrested and charged with possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.
When police arrived at the home around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, several people who were in front of the residence took off. One officer went behind the home, where three people tried to get out of the backyard. Two of them were stopped by the officer while the other ran toward Riverside Drive.
Back at the front of the home, the officers noticed a strong smell alcohol coming from breath of several juveniles. Alco-sensor tests were administered on eight juveniles and five were recorded for having consumed alcohol. There were three juveniles who were not detained.
A few of the juveniles told police they had been drinking around a firepit in the back of the home with Bailey, who was “slightly intoxicated” and “staggering on his feet”. While speaking with police, Bailey said he had been home throughout the evening and night. He was then taken into custody and taken to Gordon County Jail.