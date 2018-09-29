Low unemployment rate is good, but also presents a challenge

Unemployment among Gordon County residents dropped significantly from July to August, even though fewer residents in Calhoun and the county were working. The jobless rate fell from 4.3 percent to 3.6 percent, according to a report released by the Georgia Department of Labor.
The primary reason for the drop in the rate was a drop in the labor force by more than 400 residents, from 27,383 in July to 26,943 in August.
The number of GordonCounty residents who were on a job in August was 25,977 compared to 26,218 in July.
Gordon County Chamber of Commerce President Kathy Johnson said the jobless rate dipping below 4 percent does provide some challenges.
"Many of our industries right now are advertising for employees and many of them have moved to offering sign-on bonuses to attract the employees they are looking for," said Johnson. “The Chamber is working with both the Calhoun and Gordon County college and career academies to help meet the needs of local employers.”
It is also working with local industries to develop apprenticeship programs.
"We're going to look to move to help the health care sector as well as the supply chain/logistics sectors (with apprenticeship programs)," Johnson said. “Summer intern programs offered through both the Calhoun and Gordon County word-based learning programs to place students in some of the industries.”
While the number of people in the workforce and the number of people actually on a job was down, Labor Commissioner Mark Butler reported the community could take heart in the stability of the job market since the number of initial claims for unemployment insurance was also down sharply from July to August. Claims fell from 277 in July to just 150 in August.
The unemployment rate for all of the contiguous counties was also down from July to August. Bartow dropped from 3.8 to 3.6 percent, Floyd County dropped from 4.7 to 4.2 percent, Pickens County dropped from 3.6 to 3.3 percent, and Murray County reported a big drop from 5.7 to 4.6 percent. Whitfield County was down from 4.6 to 4 percent and Walker County was down from 4 percent to 3.6 percent.
One of the reasons for the decline in the labor force, according to Butler, was the return of older high school and college students to the classroom.
Low unemployment rate is good, but also presents a challenge