"I really like this place," said Jonathan Munday, 6, from Fairmount who had never been to the park before. He immediately headed for the lakes and some fishing as soon as he arrived. "I know how to cast, my dad showed
DNR has been conducting the event in conjunction with National Hunting and Fishing Day to help promote outdoor activities and give families an opportunity for some fun outdoors to promote hunting and fishing as alternatives to video games and smart phone for children.
DNR Game Management Regional Supervisor Chuck Waters said that the future of hunting and fishing depends on the grooming of the next generation of hunters and angler who pay for programming through excise taxes on hunting and fishing gear. Waters said he wasn't sure what the final count was but that over 900 had been into the event before a free hot dog lunch was served.
Virtually all of the Game Management Division employees across the Northwest Georgia region, along with some parks division employees and friends of the parks turned out to volunteer for the effort to foster a future generation of hunters and fishing enthusiasts.
Jim Hakala, a fisheries biologist had a big tent set up with fishing poles the kids could use and all the worms needed to bait the catfish that had been stocked into the lakes for the youngsters to catch. Many of the stocked fish had been tagged and children who caught a tagged fish could show it to the DNR personnel and win all kinds of prizes including new rods and reels.
Youngsters endured long lines for a shot at the climbing wall and Braden Cheek, 8 from Dalton was one of the first Saturday morning to make it all the way to the top of the wall, carefully negotiation the wall and looking back at his mom from time to time. It wasn't unusual to watch a child climb the wall, then go back and wait through the line for another shot, perhaps on a different route up the wall.
When kids weren't fishing, firing BB guns or slinging arrows, they enjoyed the Southeastern Reptile Rescue snake show put on but Jason Clark. "His show was a big hit," Waters said. "He always gives a great conservation message. It's not just a lot of shock and aw with the snakes."
Waters said he believed that archery and the climbing wall were the big hits for the children but the pedal boats and canoes stayed busy throughout the event as well.