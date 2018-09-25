City Administrator Eddie Peterson said the reason the ordinance allows microbreweries solely in the downtown area is that the Mayor and council feel like they can have a little more control over the growth of the industry locally. "If it grows, (more microbreweries) there is the possibility it could be expanded," Peterson said.
Tierce is leasing property on Park Avenue from Justin Childress and hopes to have renovations to the building completed by early in the Spring of 2019.
“I think we’re going to go 16 taps right out of the gate so we’re going to have the ability to have 16 different things on tap at all times,” Tierce said. “We’re going to aim to keep a good variety. I think one of the biggest things that's moving the industry these days is people getting in to a style that maybe they didn’t even know existed. I think it's going to be important to keep a good variety.
Tierce is partnering with Dylan Edwards who will be the brew master who is a veteran home brewer.
Childress purchased the building from Jimmy Payne and said that the microbrewery will have a corner and rear space. “Those buildings have been sitting empty for probably 20 years,” Childress said. “Everybody told us that was impossible to do.” Childress and his partners in the ownership of the building have completely gutted the building and said everything will be brand new..
Calhoun City Attorney George Govignon said the ordinance allows direct sales and distribution of their own packaged product on demand as well consumption on premises and the sale of growlers.
The public hearing and action on the ordinance was the only action item on the agenda for the council Monday night however City Administrator Eddie Peterson reported the city was receiving approximately $164,000 a month for the first several months of collections of the 2018 special-purpose local option sales tax.