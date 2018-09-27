Update: The Gordon Central High School homecoming parade has been cancelled for this evening due to inclement weather.
According to Gordon County Schools: "New plans will be announced as soon as they are available. Additionally, the pep rally that was scheduled for tomorrow morning involving all GC feeder schools, as well as all GC students, will be rescheduled for October 26."
Previously reported: A flash flood watch is in effect until 8 p.m. tonight for Gordon County and much of Northwest Georgia, as an addition 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected this afternoon.
In sharing a National Weather Service briefing, Gordon County Emergency Management Director Courtney Taylor said areas in Northwest Georgia have received anywhere from 2 inches to 4 inches of rain over the last three days. -- some have received more than six inches.
The additional rain this afternoon could lead to flash flooding in a flood watch area spanning from Polk County to the south to the Georgia-Tennessee line in the north. Flash flooding is also possible along the Interstate 20 corridor as well as north of this area.