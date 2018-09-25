The report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is based on payrolls reported by businesses in Gordon County and is based on gross pay before taxes, not actual take home pay.
The $879 a week gross weekly wage works out to an annualized $45,708.
Kathy Johnson, president and CEO of the Gordon County Chamber of Commerce said everyone wants to have the highest and best wages for residents. "It's good also that we have ample opportunities for people to be gainfully employed here right now, Johnson said.
"We do have several manufacturers that are paying wages that we are very pleased with," Johnson said. "Having Mohawk's headquarters here where we have a lot of corporate executives who are working in our community, certainly that factors in I would think." She said the growing medical community in Gordon County may also contribute to the wage reports. "We're certainly seeing an expansion of the healthcare industry here," Johnson said.
County Administrator James Ledbetter said he was pleased to get the report and added that the community had been a lot of energy and SPLOST funds on the college and career academies to help the community be work ready. "I also think employers are taking advantage of our location with all of our exits on the Interstate," Ledbetter said. "I think that we do need to continue to attract quality industry."
The administrator said the community was not without some challenges in the future, pointing to the need for some infrastructure and housing related improvements.
Johnson said that when the Chamber is involved with industrial prospects, the Chamber relays wage data and provides the company with information about the type of wages that will be required to retain good employees.
Pickens County was second in the region at $877, followed by Bartow at $858 and Whitfield at $856, then Floyd County's $817.
Gilmer County reported the lowest average weekly wage in Northwest Georgia for the first quarter at $621