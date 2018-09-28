Two men were arrested in connection with a child molestation investigation which began on Sunday near the Dews Pond community.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
On Sept. 23, sheriff's deputies began investigating reports of a statutory rape which reportedly occurred in a private residence near the Dews Pond community. Two men were arrested on Monday after detectives concluded their investigation.
Dustin Dakota Copeland, 19, of Chatsworth, is charged with aggravated child molestation, statutory rape and aggravated sexual battery. Another man William Taylor Dutton, 27, of 109 Jeep Street, Apt 8, is charged with furnishing obscene material to a minor in connection with the electronic transmission of lewd images to a juvenile. Both defendants are awaiting judicial proceedings.