The last time the unit deployed overseas was also to Afghanistan in 2009-2010.
Close to 2,000 National Guard citizen soldiers, including approximately 100 based in Calhoun, will be involved in the deployment. Parker said the mission is primarily a security mission. "We're going to be charged with keeping certain people safe," Parker said. The Major said the unit may participate in other undisclosed missions during the deployment.
"We will start training in October," said Captain Mitch Leachman at the Calhoun armory. The unit will be going back and forth to Fort Steward from mid-October all the way up to Thanksgiving. "Everyone will spend some time with their family for Thanksgiving and then the unit will get on a bus Monday November 26 and head down to Fort Stewart (for final deployment)," Leachman said.
Calhoun is the headquarters armory for the 108th Cavalry Regiment. Troop A is based in Cedartown, Troop B in Canton and Troop C in Dalton. Calhoun also serves as home to Company D of the 148th Brigade Support Battalion.
"We know what the operating environment is, it's just that we have to pay more attention to certain things than we do the others," is how Leachman responded to a question about never really knowing who the enemy might be.
Sgt. Major Jason York, Dallas, Georgia, just got back from a tour last month to scout the area where the unit will be stationed. All he could say is that the unit would be in southeastern Afghanistan near the Pakistani border. "I was just trying to get a pulse for what is going on," York said.
York said the country is experiencing an unstable climate right now. "There are some issues with their people and their government and they need our assistance," York said. Elections are coming up in Afghanistan and the 48th Brigade will try to keep the peace between the Afghani people, the Taliban and Isis. "They're trying to negotiate a cease fire," York said.
Leachman said the biggest challenge heading into the deployment is making sure the families at home are going to be taken care of during the mission.
Captain Leachman is working on plans for a local send off for the troops in November. Details will be announced as soon as they are available.