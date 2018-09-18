A 78-year-old Gordon County man with two previous convictions of methamphetamine trafficking has been charged with methamphetamine trafficking and deputies confiscated $40,000 of the drug.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
In early September, investigators began looking into tips of a large scale meth distribution operation and Ralston said Tuesday they have arrested Julius Robert Boswell aka. Pops, of 143 Pioneer Drive, on multiple trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine charges.
“This repeat offender is responsible for distributing large amounts of this poison into Calhoun and Gordon County, and I am pleased that we were able to both arrest him as well as remove a very substantial amount of this poison from our community,” Ralston said in a press release. “I want to thank the many, ordinary, good citizens here that are our eyes and ears, who provide us with the information we need to fight the flow of drugs that affects so many families. Mr. Boswell will once again be brought before our local court to answer for his crimes”
Boswell was arrested at his home without incident.
Detectives seized several pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated value of over $40,000. Warrants for the arrests of other suspects have been issued in connection with this case and more arrests are forthcoming.
Boswell has two previous convictions for methamphetamine traffick-ing in Gordon County Superior Court — one in 2007 and the other in 2013 — and was on parole at the time of his arrest.
Boswell is currently in jail pending a bond hearing.