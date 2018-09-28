The following arrests information was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office except where otherwise indicated. Law enforcement officials are in compliance with Ga. Code 50-18-72 of the Open Records Act in releasing reports of arrests. People with similar names may not be the same as those listed in reports. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Monday, Sept. 24
Andrew Farris Beck, 36, of 893 Hobson Road, Jasper, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Dustin Dakota Copeland, 19, of 633 Holly Drive, Chatsworth, arrested and charged with aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, enticing a child for indecent purposes, sexual battery against a child under the age of 16, and statutory rape.
William Taylor Dutton, 27, of 109 Jeep St., Apt. 8, Calhoun, arrested and charged with electronically furnishing obscene material to a minor.
Jonathan Bruce Frady, 34, of 15 Ohio St., Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Amber Marie McTaggart, 22, of 93 Lewis Drive, Cartersville, was arrested by FPD to be sentenced.
De’Marco Tyler Moore, 19, of 54 Hannon Way, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Samantha Lee Powell, 27, of 251 Thelma Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Danny Scott Ray, 29, of 3885 U.S. 41, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
Wesley John Ray, 33, of 3385 U.S. 41, Resaca, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
Joshua Shirl Nathaniel Gourley, 30, of 213 Mountain View, Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated battery under the Family Violence Act, battery under the FVA, simple battery, aggravated stalking and probation violation.
Richard Corey Maddox, 28, of 120 Creekside Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Sandi Ellen Thompson, 27, of 154 Water Wheel Lane, Calhoun, held in jail for CPD on a shoplifting charge.
Courtnie Dianne Veler, 29, of 104 Rutledge Drive, Calhoun, held in jail for court sentencing.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
Mary Jane Shree Bannister, 48, of 965 Silver Creek, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Scott Felton Carden, 52, of 7059 Nickelsville, Ranger, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Marion Raquan Hardin-McQuay, 19, of 77 Cotton Bend, Cartersville, held in jail for CPD on bench warrants for failure to appear.
Tristain Dean Mincey, 17, of 1595 Oostanaula Bend, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with obstruction of law enforcement officer.
Richard Lee Murphy, 30, of 414 Old Calhoun Road, Plainville, arrested by CPD and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, probation violation, driving without insurance and driving without a tag.
Daniel Edward Nix, 43, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Michael Ouellette, 25, of 1442 U.S. 41 North, Calhoun, arrested and charged with failure to appear.
Tanessa Mareen Rogers, 41, of 350 Apple Road, Ranger, arrested by CPD and charged with battery.
Brody Montana Rutledge, 24, of 923 Union Grove Road, Calhoun, arrested by probation officer and charged with probation violation.
Isaak Joel Serrano, 17, of 980 Red Bud Road, Apt. 12, Calhoun, arrested and charged with battery and criminal trespass.
Randy Jeffery Thacker, 59, of 733 U.S. 411, Ranger, arrested by probation officer and charged with probation violation.
David Alexander Meadows, 31, of 1359 Boone Ford Road, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and failure to maintain a lane.
Diego Sanchez, 61, of 150 Louis Ave., of Calhoun, arrested by CPD and held in jail on charges of driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and tail light violation.
Kuzmych Vasyl, 53, of 3126 Boyle Terrace, Apt. 2F, of River Grove, Illinois, held in jail for CPD on a DUI charge.