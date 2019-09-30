The Gordon County Board of Education voted 3-2 during a noon meeting Monday to approve the proposed rate of 19.172 mills for the 2019-2020 school year. While the rate is not an increased millage rate, it is an increase over the rollback rate of 18 mills.
Board members Jason Hendrix, Dana Stewart and board chair Charlie Walraven cast the votes in favor, while Eddie Hall and Kacee Smith were opposed. Members Bobby Hall and Chris Johnson were not present.
The vote came after a third and final public hearing, during which two people spoke -- one in support of the rate and one against.
Renee Pierce said she represented several members of the public as she told the board she was opposed to the millage rate. She read a letter from someone who couldn't be present that criticized, among other things, some of the board's policies and the brevity of the budget planning session.
Pierce told board members that it's their jobs to plan and stick to a budget that is within their means instead of passing the costs on to tax payers.
"Some of the people in this community on fixed incomes don't have the flexibility to make it up because you guys couldn't stay on budget," she said.
Amy Stewart, the principal at Red Bud Middle School, spoke in favor of the new rate, saying there were needs within the school system that aren't currently met. As example, she spoke about how county schools only have a nurse on campus for seven hours a day right now, but the new millage rate will mean they can afford to have nurses full time.
"And this is just one of the many needs it would meet," Stewart said.
Superintendent Kimberly Fraker gave a presentation after the public commentary in which she explained how the state requires that a school system's budget be finalized even before local governments have determined their tax digests. She also addressed unexpected costs, like Gov. Brian Kemp's $5,000 pay raises for teachers, $3,000 of which was paid for locally, not by the state.
Fraker pointed out that even with the full millage rate, the lowest since 2011, that the system will still finish in the red and that working to balance that budget in a serious need. She said the change in the millage rate will net the system an extra $2.4 million, and that about 85% of the system's expenses are payroll and benefits.
"So when we talk about cutting that $2.4 million out of our budget, it's almost certainly going to affect people," she said.
Hall, before he voted against the millage rate, acknowledged that because Fraker is new this school year that she did not have a hand in crafting the budget, but he also addressed several concerns he has and said he thinks they should have spent more time looking at areas were cuts could potentially be made.
"She's inherited this budget and she's doing the best she can, and I appreciate that," Hall said. "But we did not review this budget except the one night we went over it."
Hendrix, who later voter to approve the rate, said he has heard from a lot of people both in person and through email, but he said he's also spoken with a lot of principals and teachers and he knows cutting the tax rate would affect them most.
He said that his own children spend more time with employee of Gordon County Schools than he does most days and that he wants to make sure they're spending time with the best and the brightest.
"I've got to put the students first, too," Hendrix said.
The board then voted 3-2 to set the millage rate.
Four members of the public showed up to speak at the BOE’s second public hearing on the evening of Monday, Sept. 23, while the first meeting, held that morning, drew only one person.
Of the five individuals who have attended those hearings, only one person spoke in favor of higher rate. Three soke against the rate, while a fourth was more neutral, only asking the board to give the decision some thought.
Gordon County Director of Finance Mendy Goble said previously that the difference in taxes paid between the rollback rate and the new rate would “not be significant” for individual taxpayers. For a property with a homestead exemption and fair market value of $150,000, the difference in taxes paid between the proposed rate and the rollback rate is $5.66 per month or $67.98 annually.
“So, it’s a small change to each individual taxpayer, but it’s a huge impact for us,” she said. “When we look at staying at 19.172, that’s a million dollars net to us.”
The decision to favor keeping the current millage rate was based heavily on the possibility of a recession in the near future, the likelihood that mandated raises could cost the school system approximately $400,000, and the desire to balance a currently unbalanced budget. The county’s decision to continue phasing in the Freeport Tax exemption, which taxes inventory, raw materials and finished goods, is also expected to cost the system at least $300,000, Goble said.
By keeping the millage rate at 19.172 mills, the total tax levied will be $16,875,166. The school system will then pay a required 2.5% fee to the county in the amount of $421,879, leaving the board with a net tax of $16,453,287.