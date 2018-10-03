As they prepare for the region One Act Play competition later this month, Gordon Central High School students will preview their production of the musical “Working” this week for the community, fine tuning their performance with the goal of having another successful year.
"The high schools compete the same way the athletic teams compete," said Kim Watters, the director of theater activities at the high school, adding that they compete against all the Class 2-A schools in the region.
But want Watters and her co-directors stress more than the competition is the learning process for their students, wishing the focus on their own performance and what they can control. Because when it comes down to it, they are at the will of the judges.
"It's like you’re a chef and you’re deciding whether or not to make chicken or fish and you don't know what they're going to come in and order,” said Watters, sharing an analogy she tells her students.
So to each and every student, the goal for participating in this experience should be to grow as an individual, Watters said. And this show in particular, “Working,” has been an enlightening experience for many students as "they're kind of getting an up close look at people and their jobs,” something most of them don’t have yet, she continued.
“It’s an interesting journey,” Watters said, adding that students have been encouraged to inquire about the jobs of their parents or other family members, seeking to find their motivations for getting them there.
The musical was adapted by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote “Wicked and “Godspell,” from the book by longtime broadcaster Studs Terkel based on his interviews with those of blue-collar America about their jobs.
“It’s kind of like a variety box of musical ideas,” said Watters, with the music matching the diversity of the jobs they are paired with.
Since One Act production are limited to 50 minutes, the two-hour musical has been cut down to 12 monologues and songs, which the 27 cast members have been working on since August through three-day-a-week rehearsals. The music features an assortment of style, from county to pop rock to traditional musical theater, and draws from musician James Taylor and “Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Watters does the music for the show, while Richard Bristow focus on acting, Susan Skaggs does costumes and Debbie Mixon does choreography. Working closely with Watters for the last 17 years on One Act is Mike Earnest, a retired teacher who still teaches a college-level math class at the high school.
The performances will be held at the Gordon Central Blue Box on the high school campus. The first show is Thursday at 7 p.m., followed by the same start times Friday and Saturday. There will also be an additional showing Saturday at 3 p.m.
Tickets are $8 and can be purchased online at gordoncentralperformingarts.org. They can also be bought at the door.
The cast will then head to Model High School to compete for the region championship Oct. 25, and will move into Shannon looking to defend their title, which they have secured for the last two years.
"We try to downplay it as far as putting pressure on the kids," Watters said, adding this year again features a “very talented bunch” with extremely self-motivated seniors.