Georgia Northwestern Technical College is currently working to find a full-time campus police officer for its Gordon County location, after the college received state approval for the establishment of its own police force.
Lt. Gary McConathy works on the Gordon County campus about three days a week. As a retired captain from the Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, where he worked for over 27 years, he joined the GNTC campus police. He said there will be one full-time officer at each of the college’s six campuses along with several part-time officers. The goal is to have an officer on campus anytime there are students and faculty there.
“Campus police officers have full police powers and we are the same as other law enforcement agencies in the state of Georgia,” said GNTC Chief of Police Chad Cardin in a news release, noting his department is certified through the Peace Office Standards and Training Council.
GNTC police have jurisdiction over land under the college’s control, as well as a 500-foot perimeter.
The creation of their own department marks a shift from only using off-duty officers from law enforcement agencies from the nine-county area where campuses are.
“If you have an officer from another police department working for you, and as something happens, they have to follow the policies and guidelines for their department,” said Cardin, who has worked for several Northwest Georgia law enforcement agencies, in a news release.
Now their campus police can establish policies and procedures specific to the college environment.
“This means that we have more control,” Cardin said. “It is also advantageous to have a campus police department because you can operate it with less expense than hiring officers from other agencies.”
McConathy said their contract to use Calhoun police officers part-time will continue as the pieces of his own department are put together. The department has been built from the ground up, he said, and expects at least a year to two years of continued work to fill it out. Those interested in applying for the Gordon County job can go to the college’s employment webpage at gntc.edu/about/employment.
The change will provide an expanded role for on-campus officers, moving away from security personnel with greater reliance on assistance from the Calhoun Police Department. But he said there relationship and cooperation will be just as important moving forward.
“If there is a problem on campus then we rely on these agencies,” McConathy said.
Another piece of this effort is an expansion of the GNTC law enforcement academy, said McConathy, who is a master instructor trainer. He shared the goal is to offer advanced training opportunities on GNTC campuses for law enforcement agencies, along with building a network between agencies in the area and the college campuses.
Earlier this month, the Gordon County campus hosted police chiefs from Northwest Georgia, to further this initiative, McConathy said.