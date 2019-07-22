DALTON - The GBI has been called in to conduct an independent investigation after a Dalton man was shot while reportedly attacking a police officer, reports stated.
According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation:
Around 9 a.m. Monday, Whitfield County 911 dispatchers started receiving calls in reference to an agitated man at the corner of Abutment Road and Callahan Road. The man was stopping cars and running into the streets in the area.
When police arrived 32-year-old David Schmitt attacked a Dalton Police Department officer. The officer tased Schmitt who then took the taser and attempted to use it on the officer.
The officer retreated and Schmitt continued to charge the officer attempting to fire the taser at the officer.
The officer then fired several times and struck Schmitt who was transported to Hamilton Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.
The involved officer sustained minor injuries in the conflict.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation. Once complete, it will be provided to the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office for review.