Forest Service to start "use surveys" Monday

The U.S. Forest Service personnel are working with researchers at the University of Tennessee to conduct a national visitor use monitoring survey across the Chattahoochee National Forest beginning Monday and continuing through Sept. 30, 2019.
Forest Service personnel, who work under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and university researchers will be deployed across the forest, which drapes across more than 8,000 acres in northwestern Gordon County, to learn why people are visiting the numerous recreation areas it contains.
The Forest Service decommissioned the only designated recreation site in Gordon County — Hidden Creek — several years ago.
Georgia Department of Natural Resources Region One Game Management Supervisor Chuck Waters said the Hidden Creek campground is still widely used, particularly by hunters, during deer and turkey seasons, even though it is no longer being maintained by the Forest Service.
The Pocket at John's Mountain, the John's Mountain overlook, Keown Falls, the Chestnut Mountain shooting range off Ga. 136, west of Resaca, along with all of the popular hiking trails in the Cohutta Wilderness are likely places for visitors to encounter the survey team personnel.
The research teams will be in bright hunter-orange vests, and signs reading "Survey Ahead" will be posted along the routes. All information provided during the interview is confidential and the survey is voluntary.
The first use survey was taken approximately five years ago and this is the first follow-up, in an effort to establish any potential trends related to recreational use of the forest. Managing forest service acreage frequently results in changes to ecosystems, resources or benefits. The resulting tradeoff in benefits has to be taken into consideration.
For example, use of forest lands for timber product benefits may imply tradeoffs in benefits to recreation and other uses that benefit from standing timber. Understanding benefits to people helps clarify the implications of these tradeoffs.
Information obtained from the survey provides valuable detailed information to Forest Service personnel with information about the type of activity that attracts visitors and the potential economic impact of that activity. The basic interview lasts about 8 minutes.
For additional information about this program you can visit the website at fs.fed.us/recreation/programs/nvum.
The Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest impacts more than 860,000 acres spread across 26 counties. It includes well over 850 miles of trails for hiking, biking and equestrian activities.
Forest Service to start "use surveys" Monday