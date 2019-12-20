Gordon County Fire Department officials confirmed Friday morning that a fatal house fire that occurred late Thursday evening is under investigation.
Bo Nicholson, fire investigator for the Gordon County Fire-Rescue Department, confirmed that Sandra Nation, 72, died as the result of an accidental kitchen fire. He said that she was unable to escape the home in time due to a disability but that the official cause of death will not be determined until an autopsy is performed.
The fire department originally responded to a residential fire at 305 Hall Memorial Road following reports of smoke coming from the home. According to incident reports, "persons on scene" had already removed a "possibly burned" person from the home when emergency personnel arrived. Gordon EMS attempted to treat the patient, who died shortly after. The coroner was called to the scene.
Firefighters continued working to put out the flames and a fire investigator completed an overhaul and investigation of the site.