As he approaches almost three months as Calhoun’s chief of police, Tony Pyle is most proud of what he has been able to do for improving school safety.
Pyle, who was sworn into his new role on July 1, replacing the retired Garry Moss, said being able to add another school resource officer for Calhoun City Schools has been a prideful accomplishment.
“The thing I’m most proud of is making school safer,” he said.
Now the campus for the high school and middle school has its own SRO, as does the primary and elementary school campus — one officer also covers the central office and pre-K building on Barrett Road.
To pay for a Dodge Charger patrol vehicle for the additional SRO, who moved from a previous position within the department, Pyle said a truck seized from a drug investigation was sold, covering the cost without having to pull from department funds.
“It was at no cost to the taxpayer,” he said.
Having one more SRO has also helped in conducting further reviews of security procedures at Calhoun schools, Pyle said.
Pyle hit 28 years with the department on Aug. 1. And though he has held several different positions, from patrolman to investigator, during that time, the role of police chief has come with some significant adjustments, the biggest among them the slew of new responsibilities.
“I’ve enjoyed it though,” Pyle said.
As chief his duties go behind the day and stretch into community involvement during the evenings. But as Pyle stresses community policing by his officers, he also must be leading the way as the example of what he preaches. He said he wants his officers to be more active with local groups and organizations, to breakdown the feeling that police only show up when something bad is happening.
“It’s not my department,” Pyle said. “It’s your department, the citizens of Calhoun and Gordon County.”
Moving forward a focus of Pyle for the department is improving its technology infrastructure, as it pushes to keep up with the changes. Recently, the police building on North Wall Street had Wi-Fi installed, and four patrol units in the traffic division received new computers.
It will be a costly expansion — upward of a quarter-million — to provide each of the 28 patrol vehicles with onboard computers and support them with a larger internet server, but it will be up for consideration in the near future, Pyle said.
Pyle said he was fortunate to come into the chief position with the department in such good shape, allowing him to build on what is established rather than starting from zero.
And if Pyle ever needs any inspiration, he need only think back on what he tells his officers, “If you ever lose sight of your mission, it’s written on the side of your car.”