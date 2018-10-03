A man and a woman have been charged with theft of services after being accused of attempting to leave Cracker Barrel without paying for their meal Sunday night.
According to Calhoun Police Department reports:
Denise Joann Talley, 43, and Billy Lee Talley, both of 3766 Sugar Valley Road, are charged with theft of services. Denise Talley was arrested at the restaurant, 100 Cracker Barrel Drive, after an officer obtained an arrest warrant for her. Billy Talley had left the store when confronted by restaurant staff and claimed he was going to bring back money to pay their bill — he did not return.
Their meal was valued at $31.93. An employee recognized them from previously not paying for a meal and restaurant staff were able to confront them as they were attempting to walk out the door.
Denise Talley was taken to the Gordon County Jail, which she has since been released from on bond. Billy Talley had not been arrested as of Tuesday afternoon.