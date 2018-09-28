The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce has received a $3,000 mini-grant to help support events put on by the Calhoun and Gordon County school system.
The Chamber was one of eight in the state selected by the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education to receive the College Access Grant for this fall’s period. The grant are aimed at assisting in efforts to get more high school graduates, particularly those of low-income situations, to enroll in college. It also encourages efforts to support more adults wishing to return to college.
The Chamber plans to use the funds for this year’s Future Fest, college and career tours, and a workshop for rising professionals.
“The Gordon County Chamber of Commerce is excited to partner with our area schools and receive the College Access Grant through the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education,” said Chamber President/CEO Kathy Johnson in a news release. “This mini-grant will allow our schools to expose hundreds of 8th-12th graders to post-secondary and career opportunities. These experiences will help to create relevance, purpose, and hope for students who are the future of Gordon County.”
For the spring round of the grant, the Walker County Chamber of Commerce used their funds to develop a program between the school system and Georgia Northwestern Technical College that opens up a viable and in-demand career path for students, a Georgia Partnership news release stated. With their grant, they also invested in technology necessary to make this pathway a reality, the release continued.
“We know from research that the majority of job postings today require at least an Associate degree,” said Georgia Partnership President Steve Dolinger. “We’ve been really pleased by the initiatives developed by previous grant winners and are excited to see how these eight chambers of commerce use these grant funds to encourage high school students and adults to further their education.”
“Successfully completing high school and some form of post-secondary education will not only benefit individuals and their families but will also enhance the health of the communities in which they live and ultimately accrue benefits across the state,” he continued.