Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle said an emailed bomb threat to the city street department has been determined to be a hoax. The email appears to follow the same pattern of threats received by schools, businesses and government buildings across the country Thursday.
According to Pyle, the threats seem to be a twist on "Nigerian scams" which create false narratives in an attempt to force recipients into sending money.
Calhoun officers did a sweep of the street department building as a precaution, but the threat was not credible, Pyle said.
Pyle wished to assure locals heading downtown for tonight's Christmas Parade that there will be "more than adequate security at the parade."
"If you're planning on coming out, come on out," he said.