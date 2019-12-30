The Calhoun Police Department arrested a local man over the weekend on one count of child molestation, though Chief Tony Pyle said additional charges are pending.
According to police and jail records, Issac Braden Hullender, 22, of 108 Colony Drive, was arrested and charged with child molestation. He remained in jail on Monday.
Pyle said via a press release that police were notified by a family member of the victim that information had been obtained from a child that led them to believe Hullendar had committed sexual acts with the child. Police officers gathered additional information and evidence and took Hullender into custody within an hour of the allegations.
“In order to preserve the integrity of this ongoing investigation, we are only releasing limited details,” Pyle said.