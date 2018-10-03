The following information concerning recent arrests was taken directly from Gordon County Jail records. Arrests were made by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office except where otherwise indicated. All people are presumed innocent until proven guilty in court.
Thursday, Sept. 27
Justin Scott Baker, 40, of 1276 Reeves Station Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery, two counts of sexual battery, child molestation, incest, and enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Nickie Leeann Grooms, 27, of 325 Columbus Circle, Apt. 56, Calhoun, arrested and charged with false report of a crime and giving a false name or address to law enforcement officers.
Leroy Dewayne Johnson, 42, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and open container violation.
Rodney Eugene Johnson, 37, of 107 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, drugs not in their original container and open container violation.
Katie Lynn Stevenson, 23, of 325 Columbus Circle, Apt. 56, arrested and charged with giving false name or address to law enforcement officer.
Manuela De Carmen Barrios-Rabanales, 39, of 229 Lovebridge Drive, arrested and charged with driving without a license and tail light violations.
Matthew Riley DeLange, 27, of 208 Herrington Bend Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with child molestation.
Talisha Nichole Feliciano-Torres, 21, of 255 S. 23rd St., Dalton, arrested and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and exceeding the maximum limits.
Jonathan Anthony Hembree, 32, of 3980 Dews Pond Road, Calhoun, arrested on a bond surrender.
Teresa Carpenter Hodgkins, 45, of 226 Sage Trail Southeast, arrested by GSP and charged with criminal trespass.
Friday, Sept. 28
Kevin Howell Chambliss, 43, of 4764 Bartow Road, Greenwood, Florida, arrested and charged with sexual battery and failure to register as a sex offender.
Aaron Brady Jenkins, 25, of 571 Dover Chapel, Ellijay, arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession and use of drug-related objects, disorderly conduct and loitering or prowling.
Kimberly Lynn McRee, 28, of 556 Brown Farm Road, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with probation violation.
Kelly Lynn Rexroad, 39, of 143 Windy Hill Drive, Fairmount, arrested and charged with false report of a crime and false statements or writings.
Perry Allen Ball, 30, of 135 Honeysuckle Drive, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with false imprisonment, reckless conduct and simple battery.
Corey Scott Coleman, 23, of 1589 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, arrested and charged with driving without a license and exceeding maximum limits.
Dawson Boyd Flowers, 18, of 2906 Covington Bridge Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Dakota Storm Green, 18, of 284 Baxtor Road Northeast, Calhoun, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Mathew Lane Ledford, 19, of 135 Horton St., Ranger, arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
Andrew Wofford-Reese Mathews, 25, of 1097 School House Road, Calhoun, arrested and charged with first-degree cruelty to children and simple battery, both under the Family Violence Act.
Robert Edward Potter, 48, of 225 Plainville Road, Rome, arrested by CPD and charged with shoplifting.
Daniel Allen Schall, 29, of KOA Campground, site No. 2, sentenced on a drug court sanction.
Saturday, Sept. 29
Sherry Deann Baker, 41, of 1920 Massachusetts Ave., Knoxville, Tennessee, arrested by GSP and charged with theft by receiving stolen property, theft by bringing stolen property into state, DUI of drugs and driving while license suspended or revoked.
Sawyer Douglas Bryant, 28, of 128 Kelsey Lane, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with aggravated assault, battery and cruelty to children.
Martin Westly Buttery, 32, of 88 Fourth St., arrested by CPD and charged with failure to appear.
Demitrich Lamont Carey, 37, of 516 Circle Drive, arrested and charged with battery under the Family Violence Act and interfering with an emergency call.
Michael Simeon Hutcheson, 37, of 548 Johnson Road, Adairsville, arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Brian Wesley Rogers, 40, of 102 West Summit Drive, Adairsville, possession of methamphetamine and no proof of insurance.
Phillip Shane Blackmon, 36, of 6 Smith Road, Cartersville, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Ishmael Monta Washington, 27, of 103 Parker Drive, Apt. D, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving on a suspended license.
Sunday, Sept. 30
James Lee Croy, 52, of 236 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, arrested and charged with probation violation.
Thomas Richard Dotson, 52, of 369 Hunts Gin Road, Calhoun, arrested for another law enforcement agency.
Ansleigh Faith Payne, 19, of 115 Yarborough St., Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with simple battery under the Family Violence Act.
Janet Rodriguez, 30, of 325 Peters St., Calhoun, arrested and charged with aggravated assault.
Denise Joann Talley, 43, of 3766 Sugar Valley, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with theft of services.
Michael David Cole, 51, of 2433 Abutment Road, Apt. 109, Dalton, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
Maria Pineda, 39, of 10 Ridge Row, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving without a license, driving without insurance and driving without tag lights.
Amara Dale Toure, 40, of 154 N. Dale Ave., Apt. 15, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with driving on a suspended license, driving without insurance and following too closely.
Charlotte Kay Walraven, 34, of 1537 Mount Olive Church Road, Fairmount, arrested by CPD and charged with DUI, DUI endangering a child and driving on a suspended license.
Heidi Dawn Worth, 40, of 220 Valley View Circle, Calhoun, arrested by CPD and charged with shoplifting.