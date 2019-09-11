Thursday, Sept. 5
Douglas Lee Johnson, 40, of 1386 Highway 41, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery – family violence.
Matthew Paul McHan, 22, of 107 Meadow Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and following to close.
Andy Lee Miller, 57, of 709 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and sentenced with possession of meth.
Friday, Sept. 6
Jacob Paul Beal, 29, of 947 Foxbridge Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court for finger-printable charge – misdemeanor.
Jade Mollie Shiann, 27, of 101 Buckhorn Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court – misdemeanor.
Taylor Dawn Triplett, 24, of 1740 Salem Road, LaGrange, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana (less than 1 ounce).
Edvonte Jamond Curtis, 22, of 200 Harlan St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance, and a tag violation.
Kevin Dewayne Frost, 37, of 279 Little St., Rossville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and a tail light violation.
Cody William King, 23, of 1056 Hall Memorial, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Joshua Franklin Adam Peeler, 22, of 358 Dover Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Bradley Scott Turpin, 23, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce) and operation of a vehicle without current plates.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Michael Jerome Ford, 46, of 217 E. 48th St., Jacksonville, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving a false name and date of birth.
Stephanie Aline Guajardo-Moreno, 23, of 259 Love Bridge Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery – family violence and disorderly conduct.
Brian Jermaine Higginbotham, 45, of 171 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery – family violence.
Lavern Brenette Gordon, 56, of 14 November Lane, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Matthew Ryan Marcum, 19, of 2948 East Hills Drive, Lexington, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving and speeding.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Cody De’Angelo Barton, 19, of 154 Reservoir St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a bench warrant for speeding.
Lloyd Mikel Pelt, Jr., 40, of 1638 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree.
Michael Stone, 54, of 276 Columbus Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery against a person 65 years of age.
Joshua Daryl Walker, 25, of 135 Meadowlark Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with a stop sign violation and a violation of permit.
Monday, Sept. 9
Abraham Samson Holder, 48, of 221 Sonora Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal damage to propoerty in the second degree and three counts of criminal trespass - family violence.
Joshua Hugh Long, 38, of 160 Landon Court, Calhoun, was arrested by probation officers and charged with a parole violation.
Jesus Alberto Lopez, 21, of 1508 Thistle Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: criminal trespass).
Rachel Nicole McGee, 28, of 2941 Highway 411, Oakman, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal trespass - family violence act.
Belen Adriana Flores, 22, of 12634 Copper Mill Road, Houston, Texas, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and no insurance.