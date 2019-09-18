Thursday, Sept. 12
Jeremiah Eugene Elrod, 35, of 470 Covey Rise Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by probation services and charged with a parole violation.
Adrian Nicole Timms, 22, of 142 Ruben Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence) and a probation violation (original charge: credit card fraud).
Victor Raymundo Garcia, of 207 Parker Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license.
Friday, Sept. 13
Matthew Spencer Barry, 28, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and trafficking in methamphetamine.
Kalel Amaron Mann, 20, of 215 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license.
Kevin Michael Morris, 31, of 437 Rudy York Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license and speeding (89 in 70).
Saturday, Sept. 14
Leah Kate Bramlett, of 1392A U.S. Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and two counts of possession of methamphetamine.
Gerardo JAvier Hernandez-Ramirez, 45, of 285 Cassville Road, Cartersville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Judith Tristen Hudson, 33, of 214 James St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree and reckless conduct.
William Kirk Murphy, 37, of 138 Ridgecrest Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, DUI and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Ismael A. Perez Lucas, 20, of 102 Mashburn Place, Canton, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with DUI, DUI under the age of 21, failure to maintain lane, open container and possession of alcohol while operating a vehicle.
Dwayne Joseph Richards, 43, of 1671 Cadley Road, Norwood, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction or hindering of law enforcement officers.
Jose Noe Majano-Saravia, 24, of 400 Peters St., Apt. 4, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to yield to emergency vehicle, no insurance, no license and suspended tag.
Maricela Martinez-Sanchez, 45, of 2418 Woodland Court, Apt. B, of Jefferson, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with no license and speeding (86 in 70).
Bersain Santos Perez-Perez, 22, of Newtown Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, no insurance and no license.
Joel Salazar, 33, of 107 Greystone Drive S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding (86 in 45) and open container.
Matthew Aaron Sollicito, 24, of 156 Baker Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with false report of a crime.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Carla Desiree Blanks, 47, of 208 Hennon Drive, Rome, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession and use of drug related objects.
Anthony Jason Carney, 42, of 1540 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Qunicy Jerome Earvin, 38, of 2691 Lenora Church Road, Snellville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while unlicensed and speeding (100 in 70).
Phyllis Jeanne Pursley, 57, of 2844 Riverbend Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects and brake lights and turn signals required.
Daniel Perez Ramerez, 25, of 160 Mary Ave., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while unlicensed and failure to maintain lane.
Christopher Charles Senjem, 41, of 16279 Rendon Court, Victorville, California, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunk.
Breanna Jade Yenkana, 27, listed as homeless, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
Kari Virginia Ann Croft, 25, of 529 Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Fred Eugene Holland, 37, of 279 W. 38 St., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving.
Daniel Palacios, 34, of 617 Stillwood Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, reckless driving and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Monday, Sept. 16
Shanekqua Lashe Adams, 28, of 177 Martin Luther King Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: giving a false name).
David Lee Lanton, 32, of 157 Popular Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charge: disorderly conduct).
Randall Phillip Lee Patterson, 20, of 378 Old Calhoun Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Cliff Erick Sneed, 42, of 478 Brackett Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Justin Wade Stanley, 32, of 570 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
Mark Wayne Welch, 48, of 375 Pinecrest Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.