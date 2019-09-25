Thursday, Sept. 19
John Mitchell Rhodes, 29, of 1638 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by conversion.
Christopher David Winbrone, 50, of 120 Telfair St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — family violence act.
Jacobo Jimenez Martinez, 29, of 3320 Bethany Bend, Alpharetta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and window tint.
Todd Christopher McNair, 39, of 199 Sage Way, wDalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, expired tag and using tag to conceal identity of a vehicle.
Friday, Sept. 20
Jennifer Rosetta Mitchell, 42, of 183 N. Sequoyah Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Shannon Renee Page, 39, of 3008A Battlefield Parkway, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting (misdemeanor).
Robert Douglas Smith, 53, of 429 Tremble Hollow Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Scarlet Ann Smith, 29, of 359 N. Sequoyah Circle N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Bryson Garrett West, 28, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with improper turn, leaving the scene and a restricted license.
Ciara Hope Beene, 26, of 32 Henry Hawkins Drive, Lafayette, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with identity fraud.
Jeremy Jarmaine Whatley, 34, of 504 Fisher Ave., Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested by the Resaca Police Department and charged with driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and speeding (87 in 70).
Robert Bradley White, 38, of 171 Blue Holly Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended and brake light requirements.
Saturday, Sept. 21
David Logan Bagwell, 27, of 1188 Fairview Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with reckless driving and a windshield/windshield wiper violation.
Douglas Fredrick Bray, 38, of 318 Chestnut St., Dalton, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with fugitive from justice for a fingerprintable charge.
Jamie Lee Floyd, 39, of 1104 N. Wall St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and a seat belt violation.
Natali Lara, 35, of 210 Gordon Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to maintain lane, no license and no insurance.
Sunday, Sept. 22
Amber Nicole Childers, 25, of 1256 Newtown Loop, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with two counts of battery-family violence.
Brittany Dawn Lashley, 20, of 421 Jolley Road, Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery.
Wilson Rivera, 28, of 117 Victory Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving too fast for conditions, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Esmeralda De La Cruz Tonis, 18, of 917 Mechanics St., Jefferson, Indiana, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked and speeding (97 in 70).
Johnny B. Evans Jr., 67, of 1056 W. Packard St., Decatar, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license.
Bryan Denise Hunter, 47, of 113 Railroad St., Kingston, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Bryson Mitchell Reese, 20, of 253 Old Dalton Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting and cash register receipt fraud.
Monday, Sept. 23
Maria D. Alvarez, 24, of 129 N. Dale Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery — family violence act.
Christopher Michael Harris, 43, of 1186 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree (felony).
Amanda Danielle Dean, 28, of 466 Johnson Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with harassing phone calls.
Lerellis D. Epps, 40, of 1136 Adams St., Apt. 2, North Chicago, Illinois, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while unlicensed and speeding (97 in 70).
Jacob Talson Murphy, 21, of 949 Riverbend Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.