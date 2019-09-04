Thursday, Aug. 29
Johnny Devin Beason, 18, of 104 Confederate Cemetary Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Tyler Joel Lacy, 22, of 226 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Selestino Rolando Lopez, 23, of 1434 Mt. Olive Church Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to children, and terroristic threats and acts.
Adam Jason Medlin, 43, of 486 Greeson Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Austin Chandler Parr, 18, of 197 Shepard Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Scarlett Daberath Denise Weeks, 40, of 3780 Highway 41 N., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery and disorderly conduct.
Alexis Dominque Burton, 27, of 1012 Delmas Ave., Nashville, Tennessee, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Friday, Aug. 30
Dylan Shane Cochran, 24, of 112 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and a probation violation (original charge: shoplifting).
Alyssa Jade Collins, 18, of 112 E. Jupiter Way S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of ecstasy.
Bryson Wayne Hammond, 19, of 144 Laurel Place S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of marijuana (less than one ounce).
Tyler Joel Lacy, 22, of 226 Hensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing – family violence.
Joseph Lawrence Macaluso, 51, of 195A Bradley Road S.E., Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a probation violation and theft by taking.
Zachary Phillip Mason, 25, of 131 Erin Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by taking.
Brian Russell Pangman, 46, of 140 Vinecreek Drive, Acworth, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license and an expired tag.
Christie Joann Stansell, 36, of 146 Oak Hill Place, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana (less than one ounce), and a probation violation.
Eric Christopher Harmon, 27, of 68 Sunrise Lane, Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license and a violation of the Hands Free law.
David Yokley Hughes II, 38, of 501 Cinton Avenue, Bristol, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving with a suspended or revoked license, and driving under the influence of alcohol.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Valdez Marshall Montgomery, 59, of Calhoun was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a violation of bond and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
David Michael Willis, 57, of 275 Hardon Road S.W., Plainville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence, following too closely, an open container violation, and reckless driving.
Angie Lucie Brito, 24, of 502 Liberty Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane.
Daniel Jacob Edwards, 29, of 211 Florence Ave., Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with misdemeanor battery/simple battery – family violence.
Sunday, Sept. 1
Moises David Duenos-Lopez, 19, of 1408 E. 48 St., Chattanooga, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with an open container violation and underage possession of alcohol.
Kimberly Angealic Finch, 50, of 160 Hennon Drive N.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving a false name and date of birth.
Noel Reginaldo Lopez-Carbera, 18, of 1701 Willow St., Chattanooga, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a license, misdemeanor driving under the influence, an open container violation, and speeding.
Brandy Loree McGinnis, 40, of 2708 Highway 41 S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Keith Chukwuka, 26, of 506 Riverside Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple assault.
Jason Franklin Myres, 35, of 148 Dixie St. N.W., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree.
Samuel Vasquez, 19, of 3131 1st St., Chattanooga, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer, an open container violation, and underage possession of alcohol.
Griselda Alvarez-Briceno, 37, of 202 Wilson St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to yield at a stop sign, no insurance (third offense), and driving without a license (third offense).
Juan Carlos Barrios-Lopez, 24, of 569 Harris Beamer Road S.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic and a misdemeanor driving under the influence charge.
Jonathon Randy Clark, 29, of 784A Newtown Creek, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving with a suspended licenses and a tail light violation.
Erick Giovanny Perez-Herrera, 22, of 122 McConnell Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with an expired tag violation, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license.
Dakota Mitch Shankles, 19, of 420 Covey Rise Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and underage possession of alcohol.
Rachael Michelle Stacy, 47, of 554 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and speeding.
Monday, Sept. 2
Devin Wayne Adams, 20, of 218 Horizon Hills, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
James Odell Bramlett, 63, of 97 Oak Hill Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery – family violence.
Makayla Allyson Davidson, 17, of 742 Buck Blvd., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct.
Mantoria Nicole Harrison, 21, of 3636 Georgia Cart, Nashville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license, speeding (maximum limits), and a seat belt violation (no car seat for a two-year-old child).
William Trent Turner, 23, of 118 Faramville Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct and reckless conduct.
Alexis Nicole Weems, 37, of 248 Folsum Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing, entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with intent to commit theft or felony, probation violation (original charge: fraudulent credit card), and misdemeanor theft by taking.
Dwight Juliuse Jones, 39, of 558 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Amanda Lee Sosebee, 29, of 171 Ivey Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.