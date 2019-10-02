Thursday, Sept. 26
Angela Susanne Maehre, 31, of 230 Briar Patch Lane S.W., was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit a felony.
Mark Eugene Bogue, 53, of 182 Nemoe Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon COunty Sheriff’s Office and charged with a public safety warrant, driving under the influence, a seatbelt violation, and failure to maintain lane.
Luis E. Maldonado, 18, of 326 Wood Terrance Drive, Atlanta, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving without a valid license and speeding.
Syree Teavion Ware, 20, of 515 Oak Bridge Road, Douglasville, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with speeding.
Caleb Blake Wright, 27, of 324 T. Johnson Road, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving without a valid license.
Friday, Sept. 27
Joe L. Allen, 26, of Memphis, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with a tag violation, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, possession of marijuana, speeding, driving without insurance, reckless driving, passing on the shoulder of the road, operating a motorcycle on a roadway laned for traffic, and driving with the wrong class of drivers license.
Demitrius-Allen Craig Palmer, 19, of 1285 Mauldin Road, Apt. 20, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of meth.
Jaden Harper Pasley, 18, of 742 Mount Zion Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree.
Sandi Ellen Thompson, 28, of 154 Water Wheel Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bench warrant (original charge: theft by shoplifting).
Trenton Charles Young, 18, of 2612 Lovebridge, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction of officers.
Cristobal Roldan Lopez, 36, of 214 Calhoun Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to yield, no insurance, and driving without a license.
Saturday, Sept. 28
Travis James Bartsch, 38, of 702 Court St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drugs not in original containers, and failure to obey traffic control devices.
Anthony Duran, 22, of 126 E. Belmont Drive, Apt. 5, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
William Neil Frazier, 40, of 411 Jolly Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a license, driving without proof of insurance, possession of methamphetamine, and possession and use of drug related objects.
Marvin James Hendrix, 28, of 5141 Highway 411, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple battery.
Christian Uche Oduah, 22, of 3039 Brass Drive, Austell, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence.
Rodney Rodriguez, 18, of 10314 Traymere Drive, Norcross, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving while unlicensed and speeding.
Sunday, Sept. 29
Sawyer Douglas Bryant, 29, of 128 Kelsey Cove, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking, burglary in the first degree, and willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Samantha Ann Ellis, 35, of 374 Nickelsville Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault.
Brandi Michelle Jones, 33, of 309 Edwards Ave., Apt. 3, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with disorderly conduct/harrassing calls and obstructing or hindering law enforcement officers.
Harold Ray Sharit Jr., 50, of 909 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Joseph McKinley Underhill, 46, of 111 Cherry St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug related objects, and possession of methamphetamine.
Gloria Akira Almodova, 21, of 200 Viking Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and a headlight violation.
Shanchez Barriga, 31, of 418 Whittier Ave., Ocoee, Florida, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with affixing tint to windows or windshields and driving without a valid license.
Taylor Wright Fletcher, 28, of 293 Old Hwy. 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.
Orlando Raymundo Guzman, 30, of 205 Calhoun Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with making an improper U-turn, a headlight violation, and driving without a license.
Margarito Vazquez-Ortiz, 36, of 460 Richardson Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving under the influence, three counts of driving under the influence — child endangerment, failure to maintain lane, driving without a license, and driving without insurance.
Wesley Thomas Willix, 22, of 123 Erwin Hill Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving under the influence and a tail light violation.
Monday, Sept. 30
Edward Lee Beavers, 49, of 1207 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with child molestation and sexual battery.
Mandy Marie Brown, 36, of 6496 Hwy. 140, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with improper tag, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of methamphetamine, and a tail light violation.
Michael David Cannon, 52, of 221 Mountain View, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a registration violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, no proof of insurance, and a header violation.
Leonard Dale Scott, 37, of 526 Charmin Circle S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with sexual exploitation.