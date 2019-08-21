Thursday, Aug. 15
Elizabeth Paige Banks, 20, of 125 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery - family violence.
Zachary Gage Brown, 24, of 125 Creekview Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery - family violence.
James Wesley Daniel Jr., 41, of 214 Calhoun Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with furnishing alcoholic beverage to minor and disorderly conduct.
Patricia Rea Hannah, 48, of 2129 Moores Ferry Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with three counts of financial exploration of disabled or elderly adult, six counts of financial transaction card fraud, 12 counts of forgery in the fourth degree (misdemeanor), forgery in the fourth degree, three counts of identity theft and theft by taking (felony).
Tori Leland Hopkins, 23, of 610 Plainville Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with affray.
Selena Madison Murphy, 21, of 265 Newtown Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with affray.
William Seth Murray, 39, of 572 Blalock Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery against a person who is 65 years old or older, a bench warrant on assault and battery charges, a bench warrant for failure to appear, exploitation/intimidation of a disabled or elderly adult and a probation violation.
Jennifer Guadalupe Rodriguez, 20, of 105 Newtown Road, Apt. 8, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass, three counts of cruelty to children and simply battery - family violence.
Fernanda Fraire, 23, of 129 Creekside Drive N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with reckless conduct.
Jeffery Michael Poe, 46, of 227 McDaniel Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with simple battery - family violence.
Friday, Aug. 16
Robbie Lee Cummings, 32, of 269 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude, reckless driving, turn signals, use of safety belts in passenger vehicles and a windshield and windshield wiper violation.
James Calvin McSpadden, 55, of 147 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with pedestrian under the influence.
Christine Phyllis Patterson, 43, of 509 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with two counts of giving a false name or address to law enforcement and two counts of obstruction of officers.
Grayson Franklin Tilley, 22, of 244 Dobson Road N.W., Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and failure to yield.
Henry David Firebaugh, 57, of 93 Echota 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended.
Austin Lee Roberts, 21, of 3471 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Tammy Annette Ferrell, 54, of 653 Cook Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with manufacture/sell/dispense, operation of vehicle on approach of emergency vehicles, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, stop sign and yield sign violation and transactions in drug related objects.
Tiffany Angelique Greene, 26, of 324 T Johnson Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with criminal trespass.
Juan Jose Isep-Chanchavac, 24, of 153 Holly Hills Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness and simply battery - family violence.
Austin Lee Roberts, 21, of 3471 Sugar Valley Road, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with battery/simple battery - family violence, criminal trespass and pointing or aiming a gun at another.
Lachancey Colan Williams, 38, of 222 Wyuk Way, Cedartown, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with fugitive from justice.
Rogelio Cornejo, 31, of 225 Hood St., Apt. A, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, open container, driving on roadways laned for traffic and maximum limits.
Henry Bernard Lacey, 34, of 963 Takela Forest, Fairmount, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Justin Davis Bailey, 29, of 185 Chelcy Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Amber Dawn Copley, 37, of 301 Ellen St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Steven Eugene Davis, 60, of 172 Defoore Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine and failure to maintain lane.
Dena Kaye Ford, 47, of 980 Red Bud Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and a tail light violation.
Christopher Lewis Tinsley, 40, of 112 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with child molestation/aggravated child molestation and sexual battery.
Kevin Bryant Womack, 27, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 113, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and theft by shoplifting.
Tommy Allen Fowler, 28, of 179 King Circle, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with DUI.
Kevin Edward Guzman, 19, of 143 Danny Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license, no insurance, suspended tag and tag light requirements.
Evanisto Walter Ramirez, 29, of 101 Deer Park Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane, no insurance, no license and a turn signal violation.
Wilmer Rivera, 28, of 785 Autry Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance and a suspended license.
Monday, Aug. 19
Kendrick Milike Brown, 22, of 246 Whipperwill Lane S.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the second degree and terroristic threats and acts.
Lance Fredrick Kreider, 30, of 17 Hammond Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with simple battery - family violence.
Angela Sue Napoletano, 40, of 181 Charmin Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with reckless driving.
Marvin Lee Smith, 29, of 918 Cindy Drive, Lady Lake, Florida, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass.
Larry Washington Jr., 20, of 145 Dakota Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff's Office and charged with tampering with evidence, aggravated assault and criminal trespass.
Maria Isabel Benites, 38, of 185 Landon Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and headlight requirements.