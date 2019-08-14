Thursday, Aug. 8
Andrew Blake Baldwin, 19, 1456 Mt. Veernon Road, Rock Face, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: marijuana possession less than one ounce).
Jared Roger Moore, 39, of 196 Charles Drive N.E., Calhoun was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug related objects, driving while license suspended or revoked, expired tag, vehicle turning left and driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Ralph J. Amos, 58, of 18 Princeton Place Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI, failure to obey a traffic device and open container.
Cameron Eugene Maddox, 22, of 396 Owens Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license required and possession of marijuana less than one ounce.
Friday, Aug. 9
Joshua Lee Carnes, 28, of 316 Sitton Road N.W., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal damage to property in the second degree, two counts of criminal trespassing and public indecency.
Jason Lee Green, 42, of Calhoun was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with terroristic threats and acts.
Clyde Dennis Haney, 35, of 360 Russell Hill Estates, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery.
Michael Andrew Wilbanks, 61, of 501 Hazel St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts – Family Violence Act.
James Leroy Burkhead, 41, of 3127 Rock Branch Road, Elberton, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving with a suspended license.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Rosalia Pacheco Dejesus, 33, of 142 Twin Oak Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with simple battery (family violence).
Justin Wayne Godfrey, 28, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with driving without a license, expired tags, no insurance and theft by receiving stolen property.
Anthony Craig Gregory, 54, of 2454 Redbud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no insurance, speeding and driving with a suspended license.
Brianna Marie Rogers, 18, of 1175 Nickajack Circle, Jasper, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with shoplifting.
Sunday, Aug. 11
William Wade Raper Jr., 57, of 476 Highway 411, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and destroy/remove/conceal/encumber/transfer property.
Christina Lyn Walker, 43, of 161 N. Dale Ave., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with failure to appear (original charges: two counts of theft by taking and two counts of theft by deception) and a probation violation (original charges: stalking and false report).
Jennifer Itzel Contreras, 21, of 307 Lavista Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI.
Juan Miguel, 21, of 511 N. Moore Road, Chattanooga, Tennesse, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI.
Monday, Aug. 12
Donna Lowry Butcher, 47, of 278 Columbus Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and a stop sign violation.
Danny Ray Dutton, 61, of 93 4th St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with failure to appear (original charge: accessory dwellings- tents, boats).
Dennis Charles Patterson Jr., 55, of 153 James St., Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while license suspended or revoked.
Gilberto Rojas, 34, of 108 Delia E, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: possession of methamphetamine) and a bond surrender.
Whitney Latosha Branson, 29, of 248 Quail Hollow Drive, Sugar Valley, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children in the third degree.
Shirley Jean Carter, 51, of 1342 U.S. Highway 41 N., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forgery in the fourth degree and theft by taking.
Wesley Lynn Patterson, 25, of 506 Regina Forrest Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (114 in a 55 mph zone) and reckless driving.
Michel Edward Smitherman, 49, of 439 Sam Love Road, Rocky Face, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with driving on roadways lined for traffic and DUI.