Thursday, Aug. 22
Natasha Marie Goss, 32, of 525 Peter St., Apt. 12, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by taking.
Jarrett Joseph Montgomery, 19, of 262 Scott Circle, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with obstruction or hindering law enforcement officers.
Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 29, of 200 S. Line St., Apt. 607, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer.
Friday, Aug. 23
Joshua Scott Herndon, 38, of 111 Briarpatch Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting.
David Wayne Law, 30, of 245 New Zion Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft aggravated assault.
Jacob Michael Lockhart, 24, of 305 McConnell Place, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting — felony.
Diana Michelle Juraez Reyes, 46, of 115 Sylvania Circle Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with criminal trespass and simple battery.
Michael Burton Wright, 47, of 240 Three Oaks Drive, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated stalking.
Yesenia Martinez, 18, 460 Richardson Road, Apt. 1, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and failure to yield.
Maria Perez, 37, of 288 Iracille Lane, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with no license and failure to yield.
Saturday, Aug. 24
Joshua Andrew Sutton, 39, of 331 Wensley Road S.E., Adairsville, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI and endangering a child while driving under the influence.
Tyler Wright Fletcher, 21, of 17 Orchard Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with maximum limits (109 in 70) and reckless driving.
Santoria K. Frasier, 31, of 565 E. Amherset St., Buffalo, New York, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with speeding and driving while license suspended.
Sunday, Aug. 25
Juduth Tristen Hudson, 33, of 214 James St., Resaca, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Michael Eric Swims, 39, of 355 Baker Circle, Calhoun, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine, driving while license suspended or revoked, obscured tag and a tail light violation.
Michael Lamar Williamson, 29, of 193 Love Bridge Drive, Calhoun, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with a parole violation.
Rutilio Enrique Cash-Perez, 27, of 1097 Degaris Mill Road, Georgetown, Kentucky, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with driving while unlicensed maximum limits (89 in 70).
Wesley Matthew Freeman, 41, of 521 Harris Beamer Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with suspended license, tire requirements and too fast for conditions.
Nila Francie Samples, 34, of 200 Harlon St., No. 13, was arrested by the Georgia State Patrol and charged with DUI, maximum limits and open container.
Noah Bryant Thomas, 21, of Dacula, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with DUI, failure to maintain lane and maximum limits.
Emily Michelle Woodard, 19, of 12 Pleasant Lane, Fairmount, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with fleeing/attempting to elude, reckless driving and speeding.
Monday, Aug. 26
Tommy Lynn Huddleston, 51, of 657 Pine St., Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery, criminal trespass and simple assault — all under the Family Violence Act.
Skylar Dawn Mangrum, 19, of 138 Taylor Ridge, Resaca, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespass, interference with government property, simple battery (Family Violence Act) and two counts of terroristic threats and acts (Family Violence Act).
Fred J. Price, 59, of 176 Victoria Way, Dalton, was was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with burglary in the second degree.
Phillip David Bass, 41, of 4001 Mountview Drive, Woodstock, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with DUI and a brake light violation.