Monday, Sept. 16
Shanekqua Lashe Adams, 28, of 177 Martin Luther King Drive, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant for failure to appear (original charge: giving a false name).
David Lee Lanton, 32, of 157 Popular Springs Road, Adairsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on a bench warrant (original charge: disorderly conduct).
Randall Phillip Lee Patterson, 20, of 378 Old Calhoun Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana.
Cliff Erick Sneed, 42, of 478 Brackett Road N.E., Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
Justin Wade Stanley, 32, of 570 Hall Memorial Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
Mark Wayne Welch, 48, of 375 Pinecrest Road, Resaca, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with terroristic threats and acts — misdemeanor.
Tuesday, Sept. 17
Eddie Ray Dill, 46, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with battery/simple battery — family violence, burglary, sexual battery, and theft by taking.
Christopher Michael Harris, 43, of 1186 Liberty Church Road, Ranger, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing and theft by taking.
Austin Blake Smith, 17, of 2305 Ames St., Columbus, was arrested by the Motor Carrier Compliance Division and charged with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
Jessica Ranae Weaver, 38, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with giving a false name or address to a law enforcement officer.
Davey LaShannon Winters, 47, of 212 Old Belwood Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated sexual battery and false imprisonment.
Randall Lee Young, 57, of 5203 McDonald Road, McDonald, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with license and tail light violations.
Wednesday, Sept. 18
Teressa Ann Bloodworth, 47, of 985 Moores Ferry Road, Plainsville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with falsely reporting a crime.
Arthur Lee Dorsett, 67, of Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public drunkenness.
Michael Wayne Jones, 55, of 1337 Doyle Road, Cedartown, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with public indecency.
Jose L. Reyes, 53, of 16 Wilson Drive S.W., Rome, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with aggravated assault.
Steven James Robinson, 39, of Willow Drive, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with criminal trespassing.
Benford Lee Wade, 31, of 1220 Ruker, Alpharetta, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with theft by shoplifting.