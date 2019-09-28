Tuesday, Sept. 24
Joseph William Autry, 34, of 460 Richardson Road, Apt. 11, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with theft by shoplifting and a probation violation (original charges: entering auto and possession of methamphetamine).
Matthew John Davis, 41, of 55 Old Red Bud Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with six counts of entering an auto or other motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.
Dwight Shane Hampton, 50, of 329 York Drive, Plainville, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with possession of methamphetamine.
Javan Brent Claridge, 18, of 264 Old Calhoun Road, Plainville, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with reckless driving.
Wednesday, Sept. 25
Simon Garcia-Blanco, 36, of 930 Singing Hills Drive, Roswell, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with battery, defamation of character, interfering with an emergency call, and harassing phone calls.
Madison Alexis Mealor, 19, of 186 Lower Dawnville Road, Dalton, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with contempt of superior court.
Larry Kenneth Parris Jr., 45, of 396 Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Calhoun Police Department and charged with Driving while license suspended or revoked, giving false name or address to law enforcement and no proof of insurance.
Sherry Lynn Staggs, 45, of 3507 Harmony Church Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with 54 counts of identity theft and one count of theft by taking.
Bryson Garrett West, 28, of 1114 Boone Ford Road, Calhoun, was arrested by the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office and charged with simple assault — family violence and simple battery.
Sean Price Nolan, 32, of 298 Swamp Fox Lane, Seneca, South Carolina, was arrested by the Fairmount Police Department and charged with driving while license suspended and speeding (44 in 25).